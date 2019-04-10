One of the suspects in the killing of a mother and her two children in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan was found dead in his cell early Tuesday morning.

In a radio interview, Police Lt. Col. Orlando Castil Jr.,San Jose del Monte police chief, said the body of Joselito Cortez “was found by the other detainees hanging inside the CR.”

He said Cortez used a wire which detainees use for hanging their clothes.

Castil said Cortez stabbed the victims dead in their home last April 3.

“He is the one who stabbed the 5-year-old 21 times and the 8-year-old 15 times… he also killed the dog,” Castil said.

Castil said Cortez stabbed the mother, Jaymee Casabuena, eight times.

Castil said other detainees noticed Cortez was not eating, does not talk to them and acted weird.

“What we think is now that he is not under the influence of drugs anymore. He realized how brutal the crime he committed,” he said.

“Maybe his conscience cannot take the crime he did,” Castil said.

He added after police officers found his body, they also found a suicide note where Cortez is seeking forgiveness.

Nosel, the other suspect in the crime, received visitors, but Cortez did not have any.

“We found out that this suspect is also wanted in Cavite that’s why he went to Caloocan. He has a homicide case and actually we are planning to get his warrant and serve it to him here,” said Castil.

Castil said they are monitoring Nosel who is detained in a separate cell to prevent him from committing the same action.

He said Cortez's body is still in the district hospital's morgue and subject for autopsy.

Last April 4, Cortez and another suspect Wilson Nosal was arrested after killing a family inside their house under the influence of drugs and liquor.

The suspects admitted doing the crime for robbery so they can buy more liquor, police said.Ella Dionisio/DMS