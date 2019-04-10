Two Abu Sayyaf members, including one of the facilitators of the Jolo Cathedral bombing, were killed while two soldiers were wounded in a 50-minute encounter in Sulu on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, spokesman of Joint Task Force Sulu, said the clash between the members of the 41st Infantry Battalion and around 40 Abu Sayyaf members happened in Brgy Bangkal, Patikul at 3:45 pm.

“The civilian tip-off operation was supported by artillery fire and close air support from the Philippine Air Force,” he said.

Monfort said the firefight resulted in the killing of the terrorists. Their bodies were left behind by their comrades.

The fatalities were identified as “Barak Ingog (one of the facilitators of the Jolo Cathedral twin bombings) and Nasser Sawadjaan (nephew of Abu Sayyaf leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan).”

“Further, a high value Abu Sayyaf sub-leader was monitored to be missing and presumed dead by the Abu Sayyaf themselves as monitored by the Armed Forces of the Philippines intelligence units,” he said.

Monfort said two soldiers also sustained slight injuries because of shrapnels from a 40mm grenade.

“They were immediately evacuated to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for treatment,” he said.

“The wounded soldiers were assessed on ambulatory status and are scheduled to be discharged from the hospital after two days,” he added.

Monfort said government troops recovered one M16 rifle and numerous personal belongings of the terrorists.

He also mentioned there were two terrorists who surrendered to the 2nd Special Forces Battalion at Brgy Danag, Patikul at 4 pm of the same day.

Monfort identified the two ASG members as Nidsmar Annudin and Limo Ammad.

“They handed over one M16 rifle and one M1 Garand rifle to Col Antonio Nafarrete, Commander of 1101st Infantry Brigade,” he said.

They were brought to KHTB Station Hospital for medical check-up and for custodial debriefing at headquarters JTF Sulu, said Monfort. Robina Asido/DMS