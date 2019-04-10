The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said they were able to recovered a total of P 1.1 billion worth of cocaine since February, its spokesman said Tuesday.

In a statement, Police Col. Bernard Banac, said the total gross haul of cocaine is now 217.3 kilograms with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1.150 billion pesos.

This after around 40 bricks of suspected cocaine worth P257.4 million were recovered by fishermen in the waters of Burgos, Surigao del Norte last Sunday.

"The PNP commends our peace-loving fisher folks for their continued vigilance and volunteerism to keep the peace and order in their respective fishing communities," Banac said.

He assured the public the PNP will remain committed to its mandate to enforce the law, fight illegal drugs and serve the people.

Since February, authorities were able to recover blocks of cocaine with different markings.

The PNP and Philippine Drug Enforcement Ageny are sending samples to other countries like Australia and the United States to determine its contents and possible origin. Ella Dionisio/DMS