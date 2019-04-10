President Rodrigo Duterte may sign the proposed P3.757-trillion budget for this year before the Holy Week, an official said.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told reporters Monday night the Office of the President and other concerned agencies in the executive branch are still vetting the proposed budget.

"We are hopeful the President will sign the budget may be this week or next week. Hopefully before the Holy week the President may sign it," he said.

Congress finally transmitted the proposed budget to Malacanang on March 26.

There were delays in the transmittal of the enrolled bill due to the alleged insertions made by some lawmakers on the General Appropriations Bill.

Nograles said Duterte would not allow the bill to lapse into law after 30 days from submission to the Palace.

As a practice, he said Duterte vetoes some provisions in the enrolled budget bill.

"So, ideally by practice, historically, there is always a veto message of the President when it comes to budget," said Nograles, who was the chair of the House committee on appropriations prior to his appointment as CabSec.

He could not say the provisions, which Duterte might veto.

Some senators have been asking the President to veto the P75-billion worth of alleged pork barrel, which the House inserted in the proposed budget. Celerina Monte/DMS