Malacanang challenged on Tuesday former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism ( PCIJ) to file charges against President Rodrigo Duterte if they believe that he amassed ill-gotten wealth.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after Sereno urged Duterte to explain the spike on his wealth, along with his two children, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

In a series of reports, PCIJ said the Dutertes showed sudden increase on their wealth as shown by their respective statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth.

"Article 11, Section 17 of the 1987 Constitution requires public officials to file their SALN. PRRD (Duterte) already did that, unlike Atty. Sereno who failed to faithfully file her SALNs while in UP (University of the Philippines) when she applied for the top magistrate post at the High Court," Panelo said.

Sereno was removed as chief magistrate through a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida for failing to file her SALNs when she was still a professor in UP.

Panelo said it was "ludicrous and ironic" that Sereno made such comment regarding Duterte's SALN.

"The law does not require the filer to explain the increases in their income, if there are any. Any contrary argument is an undue expansion of the commands of the law pertaining to the transparency of a public official or employee's property," he said.

"If Atty. Sereno and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) believe that the increases relating to the President's assets are ill-gotten wealth, they should file the appropriate charges instead of nitpicking and using media to create intrigue and put the President and his family in a bad light," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

"After all, 'ei incumbit probatio qui dicit, non qui negat' - the burden of proof lies upon him who affirms, not on him who denies," he added.

PCIJ said the Dutertes' wealth seemed to be not proportionate from their income as government officials and from the businesses that they registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The law requires public officials to file their SALN. PRRD (Duterte) already did that. The law does not require the filer to explain the increases in their income, if there are," Panelo said in a text message to reporters.

"If PCIJ and Sereno believe that the increases are ill-gotten wealth, they should file the appropriate charges," he added.

Sereno has said the allegations against the Dutertes could not be just ignored amid allegations Paolo was involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte and Paolo denied their family has been involved in illegal drug trade. Celerina Monte/DMS