President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday Islamic State would not gain foothold in the Philippines.

Duterte said he was confident about this as he hailed soldiers who have been fighting terrorists in Mindanao during the commemoration of the 77th Araw ng Kagitingan in a military camp in Busbus, Jolo, Sulu.

"I am especially pleased with our military's recent accomplishments against the Abu Sayyaf Group. Your efforts have brought us even closer to our ultimate objective of totally crushing the violent extremism at its roots. With this, I can confidently declare that ISIS will never gain foothold anywhere in the Philippines," he said in a speech.

Duterte said he intentionally marked the Day of Valor in Jolo.

For the third time since he assumed office in 2016, Duterte did not attend the commemoration of the Day of Valor in Mt. Samat, Pilar, Bataan.

"And I purposely - I come here on the Araw ng Kagitingan. All the Filipinos deserve the title 'kagitingan (valor).' But here in Jolo, you're the best. That's why to the gallant men of Jolo, you have my everlasting gratitude for what you are doing to our country," he said.

Duterte vowed to continue implementing the military's modernization program.

"We are doing everything to ensure that our military personnel will be able to perform their mandate efficiently and to the best of their ability. We will therefore continue to implement the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Modernization Program even as we remain committed in looking after the welfare of our men and women in uniform," he said.

"And while we may no longer face the same enemy that the heroes of Bataan faced 77 years ago, we must nonetheless be as strong as they were able in facing overwhelming odds," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS