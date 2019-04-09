All the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) units nationwide were placed under heightened alert in preparation for Holy Week and the summer season.

“It is my pleasure to have you all today as the Philippine Coast Guard kicks off the first day implementation and observance of heightened alert status for the Oplan Byaheng Ayos: Semana Santa 2019,” PCG Commandant, Admiral Elson Hermogino, in a press conference in Manila Monday .

“As the commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, I directed all PCG units to brace up security and safety measures on all ports and ferry terminals this holy week and summer season to ensure the orderly operation of sea transport facilities, safe/convenient travel of the seafaring public and even the safety and security of resort visitors,” he said.

“Aside from the observance of this religious event, the Filipinos have long been taking this opportunity to travel together with their family members and to visit major tourist spots in our country since closing of classes is also alongside with the Lenten season thus, we are anticipating the volume of maritime traffic,” he noted.

“The command is making sure to monitor critical ports especially in the western seaboard and western seaboard,” he added.

Hermogino said all Coast Guard districts nationwide have corresponding K9 teams, special operations forces, harbor patrols, and ship inspectors stationed in ports.

“I have directed all of them to exercise extra vigilance in inspecting passengers and luggages to ascertain travel safety and security with medical teams ready to provide assistance in emergency cases,” he said.

“Further, beaches are also monitored by coastal security patrol teams and rescue personnel to augment lifeguards,” he added.

Hermogino said the PCG units were tasked to make sure all its available assets are strategically located in ports nationwide.

“As of this date, we have 21 ready for sail ships including two 55-meter multi-mission offshore vessels, nine 44-meter multi-role response vessels, five 35-meter monitoring control surveillance, one 25-meter search and rescue vessel, and four 24-meter fast patrol boats aside from the other small crafts including two 12-meter high speed boats, 10 seven-meter rigid hull inflatable boats, aluminum boats, and rubber boats,” he said.

Following the press conference, Hermogino also led the send-off ceremony in Manila for personnel and vessels that will be deployed for the Lenten Season.

The vessels were BRP Malabrigo, BRP Cape Engano and Fast Patrol Boat 2404.

On the vessels were PCG personnel including K9 units, medical teams, Coast Guard special operations force and Coast Guard anti-terrorist unit. Robina Asido/DMS