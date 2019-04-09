The Land Transportation Office ( LTO) on Monday clarified they will use non-metallic materials once it implements a law ordering a plate number in front of a motorcycle.

LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante made the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte said he will asked the agency to suspend the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act law for a while.

Galvante, in a radio interview, said they are willing to follow the order of Duterte but he clarified they will use materials such as decal stickers for the numbers in front.

Galvante said they will explain it to him if they will be called to a meeting.

“Actually no one is saying that we will use metal materials… if you will read the law, there is no requirement there that metallic (materials) will be use,” he said.

“We are clarifying that we will not use metal material but same as conduction stickers, decal or stickers

He said they will just have to study the size so it can be read from a distance of 15 meters.

Galvante said metallic plates will still be used at the back of the motorcycle.

“I would just like to clarify this to remove the fear (of the people) if the ( law that) plate number is placed in the front ( of the motorcycle) will be implemented. Definitely, we will not use metal,” he said.

He said both houses of Congress can discuss the proposed penalty after Duterte said the fine is too high.

“We are now coordinating with the manufacturers to give us sample model so that we can design on what will be placed in front if they will finally decide to place something in front,” said Galvante.

Galvante asked the public to wait for the final implementing rules and regulation of the law.

He said they will meet riders' organization on Friday to get their ideas how to improve the IRR. Ella Dionisio/DMS