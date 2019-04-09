Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police ( PNP), on Friday met his counterparts in Japan in a one- day visit to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries in fighting crimes.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, said Albayalde met Commissioner General Shunichi Kuryu of the National Police Agency to tackle the cooperation of Japan and Philippines in solving transnational crimes and anti-terrorism efforts.

Banac said Albayalde left Japan Friday afternoon and they will release an update on his activities when he returns. Ella Dionisio/DMS