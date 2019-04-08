Most Filipinos believe that the Chinese government does not have good intentions for the Philippines, according to Social Weather Stations (SWS).

In an SWS survey released last Friday, 44 percent of Filipinos disagreed with the statement "most of what the Chinese government wants to happen in the Philippines is good for the Filipinos." Twenty-two percent strongly disagreed while 22 percent somewhat disagreed.

Only 27 percent agreed with the statement and 29 percent were undecided.

SWS said the results had an equivalent of a moderately weak net agreement score of -17.

The social research institution also noted in the survey that more Filipinos strongly disagreed now with the statement compared to the similar survey conducted 25 years ago.

"[T]he proportion of those who strongly disagree rose by 17 points from 5 percent to 22 percent. Those who strongly agree went up from 1 percent to 7 percent. The proportion of those who were undecided fell from 35 percent to 29 percent," the survey read.

The survey also discovered a negative net agreement among those who distrust Chinese government when it comes to their intentions towards the country.

SWS noted a neutral +8 (39 percent agree, 31 percent disagree) among those with much trust in China. A moderately weak -12 (23 percent agree, 35 percent agree) for those undecided. While a very weak net agreement of -40 (19 percent agree, 60 disagree) among those with little trust in China.

SWS said in September 1993, the same survey and test statement were conducted for the Japanese and Chinese governments.

"The survey found moderately weak net agreement scores of -11 (26 percent agree, 37 percent disagree) and -28 (16 percent agree, 45 percent disagree) for the Japanese and Chinese governments, respectively," SWS said.

The fourth quarter 2018 non-commissioned survey was conducted from December 16 to 19, 2018 using face-to-face interviews of 1,440 adults nationwide.

There were 360 respondents each from Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. The survey implied error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5 percent each for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS