President Rodrigo Duterte has raised doubt if he could still finish his six-year term.

In a speech in Iloilo City on Saturday night, Duterte said he was "really tired."

"I will not be president for so long. This is my third year. It's just in the wings and my end will come," he said.

"I don't know if I will be able to survive the three years remaining but God willing, I assure you everybody here that I will step down at the end of my term," the President said.

He reiterated that he was not interested to prolong his stay in office even for a day.

"I do not have the choice of being a politician forever. As a matter of fact, I'm tired, really tired," he added.

Duterte's term will end on noon of June 30, 2022.

There were speculations that Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, might run for president in 2022. Celerina Monte/DMS