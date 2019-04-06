Colonel William Ilagan is the new camp commander at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Quezon City.

Ilagan replaced Brig. Gen. Dominic Pulido who also retired in a ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo Friday.

The retirement and change of command ceremony was led by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr.

During the ceremony, Madrigal emphasized the importance of a camp commander.

"The role of camp commander comes with vital tasks, including ensuring the security of the National Defense Complex and the General Headquarters where the Command Group operates," he said.

Detoyato said "the camp commander is responsible in maintaining security in and around Camp Aguinaldo, which houses within its compound the Department of National Defense and the General Headquarters of the AFP."

Madrigal also expresses confidence in the capability of Ilagan as the new Camp Commander.

“I am confident that Colonel Ilagan, with his vast experience in security and defense management, engineering and construction, and as military officer, will be able to perform his duties and responsibilities as the new camp commander,” he said.

Detoyato said having been assigned as the chief of the Army Housing Office Ilagan has extensive infrastructure management experience.

"Colonel Ilagan supervised numerous housing projects for Philippine Army personnel nationwide," he said.

"He also served as deputy and acting chief of the AFP Real Estate Office, chief of Architectural and Engineering Division of the Office of The Chief Engineer, and commanding officer of the 564th Engineering Construction Battalion," he noted.

"Col Ilagan, a civil engineering graduate from Feati University, also finished his Masters in Public Management (Major in Development Security) from the Development Academy of the Philippines, Masters of Business Administration from Ateneo De Manila University, and senior executive course on National Security from the National Defense College of the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS