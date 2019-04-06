The chief of Koronadal City Police Office was removed on Thursday after an alleged viral video circulating online featured officers from the station drinking liquor and gambling.

Police Brigadier General Eliseo Rasco, the regional director, ordered the relief of Police Lieutenant Colonel Benjiel Kirby Bajo as a disciplinary action over the video circulating in social media which showed uniformed police personnel of the Koronadal City station allegedly drinking liquor and gambling.

Rasco ordered an investigation to identify other uniformed personalities shown on the video and be dealt with accordingly.

He warned personnel under his command they should not conduct any unethical activity in all police offices as this dishonors the PNP and results to a loss of respect.

Rasco said the PNP is seriously implementing its internal cleansing program.

"Surely, all PNP personnel who dares to violate the directives issued by the Chief PNP will be charged an administrative case of grave misconduct that is punishable ranging from dismissal, demotion and suspension from the service,’” he said in a statement. Ella Dionisio/DMS