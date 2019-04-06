Seven people, including three soldiers, were killed while 22 others were wounded in an encounter between the military and 80 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu on Friday morning.

Lt. Col. Gerald Monfort, spokesman of the Joint Task Force Sulu, the troops of 5th Scout Ranger Battalion encountered the Abu Sayyaf members led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan in Sitio. Atol, Brgy. Latih Patikul at 6:50 am.

Monfort said as part of JTF Sulu's ongoing pursuit operations against the Abu Sayyaf who attacked elementary teachers at Brgy Kan-Agi, Patikul last Tuesday, troops were conducting combat operations when they encountered the armed men.

“The tenacity of the troops forced the Abu Sayyaf to scamper away towards the forested areas of Mt. Dahu of Patikul, Sulu,” he said.

Monfort said the firefight resulted in the killing of four Abu Sayyaf while nine others were wounded.

He said 13 others were wounded.

“The casualties were immediately evacuated to Kuta Heneral Bautista Station Hospital in Jolo, Sulu via UH-1H helicopters,” said Monfort.

“Most of the wounded soldiers suffered slight injury due to shrapnel wounds and are now in stable condition and troops of Joint Task Force Sulu are on hot pursuit to the fleeing terrorists as of this report,” he added.

Monfort said, according to Brig. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo Jr, the Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, “the recent armed engagement with the ASG is a result of good intelligence provided by the local populace who are tired of the atrocities being done by the ASG in their localities.”

“With the people of Sulu now on our side, our fighting soldiers are very much motivated to finish off the terrorists the soonest possible time,” said Pabayo. Robina Asido/DMS