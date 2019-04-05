The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it is investigating the abduction of the aide of slain Tanuan Mayor Antonio Halili and his bodyguard in Laguna Wednesday evening.

“The Police Regional Office 4 under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Edward Carranza are now conducting investigation on the reported abduction incident in Nuvali,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac said in a press briefing.

Halili was shot dead during flag-raising ceremony in front of the Tanauan city hall on July 2, 2018

According to Sta. Rosa chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Orate, a group of around 19 armed suspects entered Misto restaurant located inside Seda Hotel, Nuvali around 7:51 pm and kidnapped Allan Fajardo, 38, and his bodyguard Rocky Atienza who was left inside the victim’s vehicle.

Fajardo used to head Tanauan's anti-criminality group when Halili was mayor.

According to police report, the security guard of the hotel called their station.

Investigation disclosed while the victim and another body guard named Joseph Alvarez are seated on the corner of the restaurant, suspects arrived and took service firearms of the front guard of the hotel.

The suspects told everyone to drop on the floor and searched for Fajardo. The victim tried to evade them, but when the suspects came back to the restaurant they were able to take him.

During the commotion, some of the suspects went to the parking lot and took Fajardo’s driver.

Fajardo and his driver were brought to separate vehicles while Alvarez was able to escape.

Orate said they are conducting follow-up operations to identify the suspects.

“We are exerting diligent efforts,” he told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a text message. Ella Dionisio/DMS