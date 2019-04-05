Malacanang questioned on Thursday the timing of the release of a report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) about the "big spikes" on the wealth of President Rodrigo Duterte and his two children.

In its report "Duterte, Sara, Paolo mark big spikes in wealth, cash, while in public office," PCIJ said from June 1998 until 2017, Duterte's net worth rose from P934,092.00 to P28,540.321.00.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's net worth similarly increased from P13,877,469.00 in 2007 to P44,828,759.00 in 2017.

Former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the eldest child of the President, declared a net worth of P11,745,000.00 in 2007 to P27,742,800.00 in 2017.

The law requires government officials and employees to submit their statement of assets, liabilities and net worth from the time they enter government service and annually thereafter until they exit public service.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a statement, downplayed the PCIJ report, saying there was nothing new to it.

"The President’s wealth, including those of his immediate family members, has been the favorite subject of media reports during election campaign season," he said.

"The timing of the release is very much suspect; however, public documents on the matter, including their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), are public records and open for public scrutiny," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

Duterte, who is a lawyer by profession, would not prepare or even sign a document which contains falsehood or omits matters that require to be so indicated, he said.

"These documents would speak for themselves and ultimately, it is the Filipino electorate who would be the judge on who to believe in this regard," Panelo added.

Carpio is running again as mayor of Davao City, while Paolo is seeking for a congressional seat in the coming May polls.

Duterte's youngest son, Sebastian Duterte, has entered politics as he is the running mate of his elder sister Sara. Celerina Monte/DMS