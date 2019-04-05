Malacanang said on Thursday all the threats against President Rodrigo Duterte, whether real or imagined, are being taken seriously.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it is public knowledge Duterte has made many "powerful enemies" for his reform agenda during the past years.

One of Duterte's reform agenda is his war on illegal drugs.

"There has always been threats against national leaders, and all the more so against this President who has made enemies in all fronts when he declared a war against drugs, criminality, corruption and all forms of illegality," Panelo said.

There were concerns about Duterte's safety especially after the Presidential Security Group placed a bulletproof glass on the stage in a campaign rally in Malabon City where Duterte delivered a speech.

Duterte had said the PSG used the bulletproof glass as part of precautionary measure.

"Whether the threats are real or imagined, we take them seriously and the Palace commends the PSG for doing a good job," Panelo said.

He said it could not be denied Duterte is a man of the masses and has made himself accessible to the public.

"The man could not care less about these threats," he said.

However, the official said Duterte is also bound by security protocols, which are mandatorily attached to the position he holds.

"It is the duty of the Presidential Security Group to provide the highest level of security protocols, which includes putting up a bulletproof glass panel if it deems necessary at a given situation, to keep the man holding the most powerful position in the country safe," he said.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, thanked the Filipinos who understand the complexities involved in protecting Duterte's welfare and show genuine concern on his security. Celerina Monte/DMS