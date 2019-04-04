Two policemen will face administrative cases for providing unauthorized security to a mayoralty candidate in Bulacan.

Police Col Romeo Caramat Jr., Counter Intelligence Task Force ( CITF) commander said they are Police Corporal Gerlie Garcia and Police Patrolman Jed Ceril Sevilla both assigned at the Marilao police station.

The two PNP personnel allegedly provided security to Marilao mayorial candidate Ricardo Silvestre during a campaign rally at the Nicanor V. Guillermo Convention Center, Poblacion II on March 29 and at Bisita Heritage Home, Brgy Loma Degato, both located in Marila on March 31.

Caramat said the violation committed by the two PNP personnel was documented, photograph and video recorded.

“Appropriate administrative charges are being prepared against above mentioned police non-commissioned officers,” he said.

Based on the directive of PNP Police General Oscar Albayalde, Lt. Col Ricardo Pangan, the chief of police of Marilao was relieved from his post.

Caramat said the two policemen will not be detained as they will only face administrative cases.

“They were not arrested. They were just informed that an administrative case will be filed against them for violating President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and chief of Philippine National Police’s directive that the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) must be non-partisan,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS