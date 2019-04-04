まにら新聞ウェブ

4月4日のまにら新聞から

More than a dozen injured as blast rips Sultan Kudarat

［ 122 words｜2019.4.4｜英字 ］

More than a dozen people were injured in an improvised bomb explosion in Sultan Kudarat on Wednesday.

Major Arvin Encinas, spokesman of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, said the explosion was took place in front of Carlitos Restaurant in Brgy. Kalawag 2, Isulan, Sultan Kudarat around 3 pm.

Major Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, said 17 persons were injured.

Encinas said, according to the Philippine National Police, the victims were rushed to the nearest hospital.

He said after the blast the 1st Mechanized Team cordoned the explosion site, while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team conducted panneling within the area.

Following the incident, all military checkpoints were ordered to implement strict measures to lock down possible perpetrators. Robina Asido/DMS