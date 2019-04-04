Malacanang branded on Wednesday as ''black propaganda'' the video circulating on social media tagging presidential son Paolo Duterte in illegal drug trade.

"Obviously a black propaganda," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a text message to reporters.

In a statement issued later in the day, Panelo said: ''But just like the other false narratives against the President, it will not succeed as the overwhelming majority of the Filipino people trust his sincerity and fidelity to his duty as President in serving and protecting the citizenry as well as believe in his incorruptibility.''

In a video, a narrator said the "Polo Delta" as one of the alleged drug lords was the younger Duterte, representing his initials.

Duterte was supposed to have a dummy, named as Waldo Carpio, brother of lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Waldo Manases is an undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture.

On his Facebook page, Duterte denied the allegation against him, saying it was just a fabrication.

Duterte apparently knew who uploaded the video.

"You're angry with Waldo because he is blocking all your rice and sugar smuggling, isn't it J.S.? You're mad at me because I ignored you in the airplane because your boastful!" he said. Celerina Monte/DMS