President Rodrigo Duterte spoke before a crowd in Malabon City on Tuesday night behind a bullet-proof glass.

In a statement on Wednesday, Presidential Security Group commander Brig. Gen. Jose Eriel Niembra said it is their mandate to protect the president, "with or without outstanding threat."

He said it is but "imperative" for PSG to implement the highest security protocol.

"In every engagement, assessment of the venue is conducted in order to determine the type of security measures needed to be enforced. PSG decided to put bullet-proof glass on the presidential podium because the activity was situated in an open area," he said.

During the PDP-Laban senatorial bets' campaign rally in Malabon Tuesday night, Duterte acknowledged there was a bullet proof glass on his front.

He even walked towards it and touched the glass to determine its thickness.

"You know this picture frame, I can't control it anymore," Duterte said.

Even if he would get mad, he said his security guards would prevail over him.

He recalled that when he just assumed the presidency, he insisted that he would go near the people, embrace them, as what he used to do when he was the mayor of Davao City.

But when he became president, the style was changed and he was told not to get too close to the people.

"Somebody wants to kill me. But I think life is like a game of luck. If it's my time, I can't do anything about it," he said.

Niembra said the PSG has to balance the President's security and his accessibility to the people.

"Whilst our President want to have close encounter and dialogues with the people, PSG acknowledges the need to balance security and accessibility of the president," he said.

Meanwhile, in a radio interview, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said it was not surprising anymore if there were those who want to kill the President.

"He has many opponents because he wants to fight all crimes in our country," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS