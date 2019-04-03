A policeman was arrested in an entrapment operation at the gate of the National Capitol Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Taguig City on Tuesday

In a report, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Counter Intelligence Task Force ( CITF) said arrested was Police Corporal Rommel Enrico detailed at Bureau of Immigration and Deportation (BID) Detention Facility in Taguig City.

The suspect was nabbed in an entrapment operation by the CITF and Philippine National Police Intelligence Group (PNP-IG) at the gate of the (NCRPO in Bicutan around 12:30 pm.

Initial report revealed that the operation against Enrico was made in response to a complaint by Meizzel Jeanni Culalay, the wife of a

Korean national identified as Kook Jin Chung who is detained at the BID Detention Facility for overstaying.

According to the complainant, Enrico offered to release her husband in exchange for P200,000.

Authorities recovered marked money from the suspect.

Enrico and the recovered evidence were placed under the CITF prior to the filing of violation of anti-graft and corrupt practices act and direct bribery. Robina Asido/DMS