President Rodrigo Duterte said Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Officer-in-Charge Janet Abuel would be the acting secretary.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte announced this during the 36th Cabinet meeting in Malacanang on Monday night.

"Yesterday night's Cabinet meeting began with the President's announcement of the appointment of the Department of Budget and Management Officer-in-charge/Undersecretary Janet Abuel as Acting Secretary," he said.

Abuel would replace Benjamin Diokno who was appointed as the governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

According to Panelo, there was no appointment letter yet on Abuel's appointment due to the election ban.

"She doesn't have any formal appointment, it's like he (Duterte) only told her that you will be there," Panelo said, recalling how Duterte announced Abuel's appointment as acting DBM chief. Celerina Monte/DMS