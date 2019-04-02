The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested 23 local government officials during their week-long focused operations to pursue peaceful and honest elections.

Police General Oscar Albayalde, head of the Philippine National Police, said in a press briefing on Monday, the operations by the CIDG resulted in the confiscation of 137 firearms, 34 explosive devices and arrest of 168 LGU officials, which include 23 incumbent officials.

Albayalde said some of the incumbent were Mayor Romeo Vargas, of Tubajon, Dinagat Island and Vice Mayor Antonio Adlao of Tagbina, Surigao del Sur for violating the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.

CIDG implemented 193 operations through search warrants with positive results from March 22 to March 28.

Albayalde assured politicians they validate all reports before conducting operations.

“All the reports, whether from enemy or ally, are being validated by our policemen and once validated or confirmed, we conduct operations,” he said.

“We do not care whoever they are, whether incumbent or an enemy in politics. We do not care whoever he is but if he violates the law, we will implement the law,” he added.

Police Major General Amador Corpus, CIDG director, in an interview said they will conduct another week-long operation soon.

“There will be another week-long operation that would be conducted by the PNP- CIDG,” said Corpus.

He said they want to reduce election risk factors, such as private armed groups, firearms, and gun-for-hire groups.

“Our contribution to the marching orders of the chief PNP is to apply search warrants,” he said.

CIDG said this project will continue until the mid-term election ends. Ella Dionisio/DMS