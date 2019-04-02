China's envoy to the Philippines urged on Monday law enforcement agencies to deal with the issue on illegal Chinese workers "professionally."

"In the meantime, we would also call on the law enforcement agencies here to deal with this issue professionally," Chinese Ambassador to Manila Zhao Jianhua told reporters before his meeting his with Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in Malacanang.

He said the Filipino authorities have to take into consideration the "humanitarian needs" of those Chinese nationals "as we are doing exactly when it comes to Filipinos working illegally in China."

Thousands of Chinese nationals are reportedly illegally working in the country doing the jobs that the Filipinos could do.

Asked how Chinese embassy is addressing the influx of illegal Chinese workers in the Philippines, he said, "we are handling this in accordance with our respective laws and regulations. We are handling it professionally in the spirit of our friendship and cooperation."

Meanwhile, in a statement after his meeting with Zhao, Panelo said the Chinese envoy assured that his government does not consent to any illegal entry or employment of its citizens in the country.

"He expressed concern on the possible exploitation of Chinese citizens in illegal gambling operations in the country and called for cooperation in strictly monitoring the situation and swift investigation and prosecution of those responsible," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS