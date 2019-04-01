Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Sunday his office would push for a parallel investigation against several prosecutors who are allegedly involved in illegal drug trade.

This was after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said that its narco-list includes 10 prosecutors and 13 judges.

"Once identified and there's scintilla of evidence, I myself will lead the investigation against them. That (involvement of prosecutors in illegal drug trade) is just unacceptable," said Guevarra.

He said the Duterte administration implements a zero tolerance policy when it comes to involvement of government officials in illegal drugs - especially in his department that is tasked to prosecute drug suspects.

Guevarra said his office would coordinate with PDEA director general Aaron Aquino for the conduct of a parallel investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation, the fact-finding and law enforcement arm of the DOJ.

"PDEA and DOJ can do parallel investigations if PDEA is willing to share its initial intelligence information with us at this time," he said. DMS