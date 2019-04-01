The Commission on Human Rights has raised concern over the death of 14 individuals who allegedly resisted arrest in separate police operations in Negros Oriental.

In a statement on Sunday, CHR spokesperson Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia said that regional sub-office of CHR-Region VII has already been instructed to investigate the incidents.

"The rate by which the death count rises in the country continues to be a grave human rights concern for the Commission on Human Rights. At this point, our interest is finding out the truth behind a police operation, which authorities claim to be meant to serve warrants of arrest, but resulted to 14 deaths of farmers and a cop said to be injured," she said.

"Even claims of resisting arrest to justify fatalities need to be tried before courts to ensure that there are no lapses and ascertain if the circumstances really warrant the offence from the police, resulting the curtailment of life," the official added.

Philippine National Police spokesman Colonel Bernard Banac has defended the action of the police, which resulted in the death of the 14 farmers on March 30.

He has said the suspects resisted arrest.

"So, all of these happened with presumption of regularity," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS