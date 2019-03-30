Rappler Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and executive editor Maria Ressa was released after posting P90,000 bail at the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 265 Friday afternoon.

Ressa was released at around 12:14 pm after posting bail for a case in relation to alleged violation of the anti-dummy law.

"We will continue to fight for our rights as stated in the Bill of Rights and the Constitution," Ressa told reporters.

"I think it’s clear now that I am not a flight risk. I came back even though there was a new case filed against me," she added.

Ressa was arrested upon arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) early Friday.

Two officers from the Pasig police office served the warrant as soon as Ressa arrived in NAIA Terminal 1 around 7 am. Ressa and her lawyer were escorted to a police car.

The Pasig RTC Branch 265 issued a warrant of arrest against Ressa on Thursday after over accused violation of the constitutional restrictions on foreign ownership and management of mass media companies.

“To any officer of the law, you are hereby commanded to arrest the person Maria Angelita Ressa who is to be found at (address redacted) or elsewhere and who stand charged before me of the crime of violation of Section 2-A of Commonwealth Act No. 108 or the Anti-Dummy Law,” Judge Acerey Pacheco said in the arrest order.

This is the seventh time Ressa posted bail.

"Landing in a short while to face my latest arrest warrant and the 7th time I will post bail," Ressa tweeted before arriving at the airport.

Ressa's legal counsel Francis Lim said the arrest did not surprise him.

"These acts of harassment will not deter our clients from doing their duty as journalists. We believe in the rule of law and it is our fervent hope that we will prevail in the end," Lim said.

Rappler, in an official statement, said the arrest warrants filed against Ressa and other board members "has a chilling effect on the freedom of speech, on business and innovation."

"Initiated by the justice department, this latest case proves abuse of state power and the bending of the law to intimidate and harass critics," Rappler said in the statement.

"But journalists doing their jobs will not be intimidated. We will continue to #HoldTheLine," they added.

The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said there is ''nothing unusual and nothing irregular” in serving the warrant of arrest against Ressa.

“She has an existing warrant of arrest, there is a court order that’s why we need to abide with the court order,” Police General Oscar Albayalde said in an ambush interview with reporters in Benguet.

Albayalde added Ressa’s case is bailable and she was given assistance to post bail.

“Nothing unusual and nothing irregular in the serving of warrant. Whoever has a warrant, it is really served despite who is that person,” he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig-Ella Dionisio/DMS