An 85-year-old man died in a fire which lasted for more than an hour that engulfed five houses Thursday in Pio del Pilar street, Makati City.

According to Superintendent Roy Quisto, Makati City fire marshal, at 12:25 pm a fire broke out at the second floor of a residential building in 6645A Taylo corner Villar Street.

The casualty was identified as Benifico Medina, 85, owner and resident of the house where the fire started.

According to Quisto, Medina probably died due to suffocation. The victim was also alone in the house when the incident happened.

"[The victim] was in the second floor but he was able to go downstairs. He was almost near the exit. Usually what happens is the victims suffocate due to smoke," Quisto explained.

Quisto declared fire out in the area at 1:41 pm. Around 12 fire trucks respondent and two ambulance also assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

He noted that burnt houses were mostly made of wood which caused fire to spread faster.

"If you can notice, the house which got burned down was mostly made out of old, light combustible materials," Quisto said.

Four families were reported to be affected. The estimated damage to property was more or less P200,000, said Quisto.

Barangay chairwoman Hazel Ann Lacia said the affected families will temporarily reside in the barangay hall. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS