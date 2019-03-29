President Rodrigo Duterte wished for the Philippine prosperity as he celebrated his 74th birthday on Thursday.

His Cabinet officials also sent their wishes for the Duterte, who spent his birthday with his family in Davao City.

"My wish is that we will just continue to progress and prosper as a nation," Duterte said before blowing the candle on the surprise cake his staff at Matina Enclave in Davao City prepared on Wednesday night.

He said the Philippines would not join in the mess involving other countries.

Duterte had said he would just stay at his house and sleep all day on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Duterte's Cabinet officials extended their greetings to the President.

"As Mayor Duterte celebrates his 74th birthday, we pray the Almighty to continue giving him a sound mind and a healthy body, that he may finish the goals he had set for the betterment of the country and people that he loved so well towards a future of progress and prosperity," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

He said the presidency has not changed Duterte' simple lifestyle, "no frills but certainly plenty of thrills."

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles wished Duterte the "best of health in body and spirit" as he continues to serve the growing nation.

"His style of leadership is very much defined by his own strong personality which we have witnessed countless times in Davao City and beyond. This is the type of leadership we need as a country now," he said.

Duterte was mayor of Davao City for about two decades before becoming president.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez hailed Duterte for "risking his life and presidency just to perform his duties."

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said the "sincere" service to the public was the gift they could give to Duterte on his birthday.

Other Cabinet officials also wished Duterte good health and long life. Celerina Monte/DMS