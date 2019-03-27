The provincial board of Cebu approved a resolution declaring a state of calamity due to El Nino.

In the Cebu provincial government website, the approval was made on Monday after the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) recommended on March 21 to place the entire province under state of calamity.

PDRRMO chief Baltazar Tribunalo said “farmers and residents in the shore and mountain areas already felt the low supply of water, which will eventually affect their livelihood.”

“Some farmers have stopped planting their seasonal crops because of the prolonged heat and the decreasing supply of water in most areas in the province,” it noted.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said damage to crops surpassed P2.2 billion due to El Nino.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said P 2,287,709,507.76 in crop damage was was recorded in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol. Central Visayas, Soccsksargen and in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Crop damage was biggest in Soccsksargen with P808,666,138.43 followed by Bicol with P793,973,458.81 and BARMM with P403,373,404.

Tibunalo said “out of the 51 local government units under the provincial government, 27 have declared to have suffered damages and losses, which in total has reached an estimated amount of P100 million.”

“Of the estimated amount, P25 million is on agricultural damage, specifically corn produce,” the report noted.

Cities in Cebu that reported being affected by El Nino were Mandaue, Danao, Carcar and Toledo, while the towns are: Asturias, Alcantara, Aloguinsan, Alcoy, Argao, Balamban, Dumanjug, Sogod, Dalaguete, San Remegio, Sibonga, Tuburan, Tabuelan, Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan, Carmen, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Consolacion, Compostela, Boljoon and Minglanilla.

Tribunalo said with the declaration of state of calamity “the PDRRMO can tap the available P59 million from its calamity fund.”

“Out of the amount, P20 to P25 million can be used for the purchase of needed materials and equipment, as well as support programs that could help the affected farmers and fishermen like the “cash-for-work” program,” the report noted. Robina Asido/DMS