Thousands of motorcycle riders gathered Sunday morning in Quezon City for a national unity ride protesting the newly-signed Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act.

According to the public information office of Quezon City Police District (QCPD), around 10,000 motorcycle riders participated in the activity held at the People Power Monument.

After holding a program, the riders trooped northbound towards Trinoma going to the Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

A staffer of the Quezon City police information office told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview participants of the unity ride "peacefully dispersed" around 11 am.

On March 8, President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the Republic Act No. 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act which requires motorcycle riders to use bigger, legible and color-coded number plates.

According to the law, readable plate numbers should be attached in the front, back, and side of motorcycles. The plate numbers should be clear enough to be read from a distance of 15 meters from the motorcycle.

It aims to prevent and penalize the use of motorcycles to commit crimes.

News reports said motorcycle riders group claim the bigger plates in the front may come apart at high speed and pose risk. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS