Four people were wounded, including two agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), in an encounter in Pasay City Wednesday morning.

PDEA Special Enforcement Services Director Levi Ortiz said wounded were Charlemaine Tang and Richard Saure.

PDEA agents under the leadership of Tang conducted a buy-bust operation against Jeric Sandoval also known as "Boy" around 5 am at a gasoline station located at Buendia Avenue, Pasay City.

Sandoval arrived around 7:45 am and went to the vehicle of the confidential informant. He then pulled out the suspected shabu from his bag and was handing it over to the informant when he noticed another passenger inside.

Sandoval drew the item back but the agent was able to grab him which resulted in a commotion.

The suspect drew out his firearm after he noticed Tang and the other agents rushing to their location.

He fired at the operatives, resulting to the wounding of Tang and Saure.

The cashier of the gasoline station was also wounded after she was caught in the crossfire.

Tang were able to return fire, wounding Sandoval.

Authorities recovered one plastic bag of suspected shabu weighing around one kilo amounting to P6.8 million pesos.

PDEA are preparing cases of violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act, violation of Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, violation of Comelec gun ban and three counts of frustrated murder against the suspect. Ella Dionisio/DMS