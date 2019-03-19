Malacanang said on Monday alleged extrajudicial killings in the country have no effect on investors' confidence.

This was after the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific (LAWASIA) said the issue on the rule of law and extrajudicial killings in the Philippines have an impact on the foreign investors' confidence.

"I think whoever said that should conduct more research," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a press briefing.

Quoting the economic managers, Panelo said foreign investments have actually been increasing.

"According to our economic managers, particularly (Finance) Secretary (Carlos) Dominguez, (Socioeconomic Planning) Secretary (Ernesto) Pernia and (Trade) Secretary (Ramon) Lopez, they are one in saying that never that issue of human rights or extrajudicial killings have been raised during meetings with investors and other conferences relative to the business investments to this country," he said.

"Per Secretary Dominguez, we have?with respect to foreign investments, have increased. If you compare that to the previous administration, we have received huge investment from the foreign side," he added.

He said investors look more on the issue of bureaucracy.

"If there is so much red tape, they will be discouraged in coming here. That is precisely why we have the law on stopping such?what do you call that, yeah, ease on doing business in this country. That’s the reason why we have that kind of law, precisely to encourage the foreign investors," he said.

Panelo also said that investors consider the peace and order situation in the country.

"That is why there are so many foreign investors because they know that criminality has gone down considerably and there is war against illegal drugs and we are dismantling many factories producing shabu," the spokesman claimed.

LAWASIA president Christopher Leong, in a recent forum, has said the government should address the rule of law, such as the issue on extrajudicial killings.

Leong also raised concern on the number of deaths of lawyers and judges in the country.

He said that in his meeting with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, he was informed that since November, there was practically one lawyer being killed every month.

But Panelo said, "that's exaggeration."

"One death of a lawyer every month, I think he was dreaming while awake. I don't think so. And even assuming that to be true, it cannot be attributed to the government or whatever because those deaths may be the result of the problems affecting that particular individuals subject of the killing - it could be personal motivations, it could be revenge, it could be a botched business deals or could be a client… disgruntled. There are many reasons for killing a particular individual," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS