Manila Water on Friday announced several areas of Mandaluyong received water after four days.

In their official Twitter account, Manila Water said these are Barangay Mauway, Barangay Hulo, Barangay Plainview, Barangay Malamig.

Dittie Galang, communications manager of Manila Water, said this is due to '' a new adjustment scheme.''

Galang said starting Thursday Manila Water ''closed valves overnight so we can refill our reservoirs''. Thus, she said :'' Those that had no water for the past several days already had water in their taps.''

In a telephone interview, Mandaluyong City Public Information Officer Jimmy Isidro told The Daily Manila Shimbun water has been restored in some areas.

"The barangays which receive water rations from us has decreased." Isidro said.

He explained that only four barangays have no water but added water pressure in 27 barangays remained low.

"The pressure is still weak. We already expected that it will be weak. But it's okay because the line (for water ration) shortened," he said.

Isidro said they are still waiting for further advisories from Manila Water. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS