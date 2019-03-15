Recommendations for the declaration of state of calamity in Mandaluyong due to water shortage will be be submitted by several barangay officials, city city public information officer Jimmy Isidro said Thursday.

In a telephone interview, Isidro told The Daily Manila Shimbun that they are waiting for recommendations from barangay officials.

"We're contemplating. We’re waiting for barangay captains who will submit recommendations to declare (state of calamity). As of today, out of 25 barangays, only six officials have submitted," Isidro said.

He said it allowing the release of calamity funds will help Mandaluyong ease

water shortage in barangays.

"When we declare a state of calamity, we can buy (necessary equipment) because (we will have) funds. If we don't have extra money and we can't use our calamity funds, all services will be put on hold," he explained.

The election ban, according to Isidro, made it hard for city officials to spend.

"There’s an election ban now so we can’t just buy tankers. We wrote to the Commission on Elections and the Department of Interior and Local Government and asked permission ( to do so)," he said.

Isidro said, based on recent advisory from Manila Water, all barangays in Mandaluyong will have no water starting from 5 pm today until 7 am on Friday.

Isidro said the plan to declare a state of calamity in the city has been acknowledged by Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita Abalos. The state of calamity will be declared by the city council once Abalos approves it.

He said they will wait until next week to see if there will be a formal declaration.

Mandaluyong is among many areas in east zone of Metro Manila that are experiencing low pressure to no water supply.

This is after private concessionaire Manila Water's supplies were reduced after La Mesa Dam's level dropped below critical level due to El Nino and increased demand. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS