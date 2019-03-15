Malacanang is conducting an investigation if water shortage could be fabricated, an official said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo shared that in the Cabinet chat group, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana raised doubt on the water supply situation in Metro Manila.

"Secretary Delfin Lorenzana was apparently pointing out that the water all comes from the Angat Dam...there seemed to be no problem with the Angat Dam," he said.

Quoting Lorenzana, Panelo said how could there be a water shortage in the Manila Water concession area if there was no problem at the source, which is Angat Dam.

"We are precisely investigating to know exactly what is happening or what's the cause of the lack of water supply," he said.

Panelo also said an executive order would be issued to address the supposed water supply problem.

Residents in Metro Manila's East Zone, whose water comes from Manila Water, have been experiencing water shortage, while those from the West Zone, with the Maynilad Water Services as the concessionaire, are not suffering from supply interruption. Celerina Monte/DMS