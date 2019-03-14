The Philippine Air Forces has expressed readiness to assist the Department of Agriculture on the cloud seeding operation to mitigate the effect of water supply shortage in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

Major Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force spokesman, said on Wednesday that the PAF has the aircraft, which could be used for cloud seeding.

He said PAF has already received a request for assistance.

“We are just waiting for the final approval," he said.

Galang said PAF and the DA are now discussing the details for the possible cloud seeding operation.

“On the meeting they will discuss what to do, areas, aircraft to be used, it includes planning,” he said.

He said the Air Force could use its fixed wing aircraft from the 900th Air Force Weather Group based in Villamor Airbase in Pasay City for the cloud seeding.

According to the state weather forecasting agency, the Philippines is experiencing weak El Niño phenomenon. However, the water level at La Mesa Dam, which supplies water in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, has reached below the critical level.

A water concessionaire at the East Zone has to implement rotating water interruptions in some areas. Robina Asido/DMS