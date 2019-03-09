A suspected block of cocaine was found floating on the seaside of Baras, Catanduanes Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the Catanduanes provincial police office on Friday, a fisherman identified as John Anthony Tabinas turned over to Baras Municipal Police a brown or black pack of suspected cocaine.

Tabinas was fishing along the waters of Baras, Catanduanes at 11 am when he discovered the package, according to police.

Police said the suspected cocaine block will be sent to the crime laboratory for examination. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS