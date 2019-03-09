President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has fired Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan due to serious allegations of corruption, Malacañang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Balutan's dismissal from government showed that there is no sacred cow under the current administration.

"We hope that this will serve as a stern warning to all government officials and employees that there are no sacred cows in the current administration, especially when it comes to serving the Filipino people with integrity and loyalty," he said.

Panelo did not elaborate as to the specific corruption activity that Balutan was allegedly involved into.

"The campaign against corruption, like the war on prohibited drugs, will be relentless and continuing until the last day of the President’s term," he said.

Panelo noted that good governance and public accountability are the twin hallmarks of the Duterte administration.

He said these are the standards that those in the government must exercise at all times and with utmost responsibility and fidelity.

"Those who fail to observe the same will inexorably suffer the harsh and punitive consequences," the spokesman stressed, as he echoed Duterte's often warning to government officials and employees not to violate the Constitution and the laws during his watch. Celerina Monte/DMS