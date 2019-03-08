Possible engagements between Filipino and Japanese forces were discussed as Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) chief of staff General Koji Yamazaki visited the headquarters of the Philippine Marine Corps ( PMC) in Taguig City last Tuesday.

Yamazaki went to the Philippine Marine Corps headquarters in Taguig City as part of his official state visit in the country from March 3 to 6.

Capt. Felix Serapio, Marine Corps public affairs office director, said during the visit of Yamazaki, “a strategic meeting between the PMC staff and JGSDF visiting party was held.”

“The meeting discussed matters on capability enhancements that will help to strengthen the strategic partnership of both forces,” he said.

“As both forces represent an archipelagic state, one of their discussions is about the deterrent capabilities on the surface and sub-surface warfare, one of which is the Coastal Defense System and the JGSDF's possible assistance to PMC ,” he noted.

“The meeting also discussed possible future activities that would further engage the PMC with the JGSDF's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB),” he added.

Serapio said “possible engagements might include training activities and exercises that would address non?-traditional security threats” like the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR), cooperation on logistical support, working group meetings, senior leader visits, and subject matter expert exchanges.

He said possible creation of a working group between the Philippine Marines and the amphibious brigade of the JGSDF was requested by Marine head Major General Alvin Parreno during the meeting.

“Major General Parreno also requested the JGSDF visiting party for a possible establishment of a working group between PMC and the ARDB that will consequently create a Terms of Reference (TOR) for seamless bilateral engagement,” he said.

Serapio said a visit of Philippine Marine contingent at the ARDB headquarters in Japan was discussed.

“Likewise, the Commandant also conveyed to chief of staff, JGSDF for a possible visit of PMC contingent to ARDB Headquarters in Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture,” he said.

“Both forces conveyed their continuous support and participation on the upcoming 4th PA-PMC-JGSDF Working Group. Meeting to be held in Japan on May 8-11, 2019 in which the Chief of Staff, PMC will be the head of the delegation,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS