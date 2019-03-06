Malacanang welcomed on Tuesday the further decline of inflation in February as it expressed optimism prices of goods will continue to ease in the coming months.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, inflation decelerated to 3.8 percent in February, within the government's target of 2-4 percent.

"We expect further improvement and disinflation as we continue to remain vigilant in monitoring the prices of basic goods used by ordinary Filipino consumers," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He said this was proof that the macroeconomic policies of the Duterte administration have been effective in addressing soaring prices.

Duterte previously issued an administrative order removing non-tariff barriers and streamlining administrative procedures on the importation of agriculture products. Celerina Monte/DMS