Outgoing Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said Tuesday he will assume his post as the new Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor ''tomorrow.''

Diokno, chosen by President Rodrigo Duterte to replace Nestor Espenilla who passed away on Feb. 23, will hold his first Monetary Board meeting on Thursday, he said in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun.

On Friday, Diokno said he will hold his first press conference as BSP governor.

Diokno,70, said Monday night Duterte told him he was the new central bank governor at '' 7pm.'' Diokno said Budget Undersecretary Janet Abuel will be the Officer-in-Charge.

Malacanang on Tuesday said the helm of the BSP is in “good and competent” hands under the leadership of Diokno.

''In his new tour of duty in the BSP, we expect incoming Governor Diokno to spearhead reform initiatives that will align the financial institution’s operations with international best practices and improve its corporate viability, among others, in line with Republic Act No. 11211, which was signed into law by President Duterte just last February 14,” said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Anti-Money Laundering Council Executive Director Mel Georgie Racela said Diokno is qualified since the president is looking for someone who is competence and has integrity.

“I shared the wisdom of the president,” Racela said in an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun.

“Since there are only two qualifications, that’s competence and integrity so I think he is qualified for it,” he added.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said Diokno brings together that elusive combination of seasoned technocrat and professional manager.

“He knows the inner workings of government and industry, and has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to run a large, complex organization with intellectual leadership and a steady hand,” he said.

“All of these will contribute to his successful stewardship of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as its next Governor and Chairman of the Monetary Board. His competence is unquestionable, owing to his deep expertise in macroeconomics and extensive senior management experience in government and the private sector,” he added. DMS