The Philippine Army received rifles and mortars from the United States government in Pampanga on Sunday,

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said Monday these items were inspected and received by their logistics officer when it was turned over in Clark Airbase on March 3.

Zagala said these were transported to the country by the United States Air Force KC 10 aircraft that arrived in Clark Sunday.

“The 80 assault rifles are (from) grants by the US government to the Philippine Army under the Military Assistance Program,” he said.

“Further, the Philippine Army through its modernization program, purchased 44 mortars also from the US government under the Foreign Military Sales Program,” he added.

Zagala emphasized the importance of the rifles and mortars.

''Assault rifles are the primary direct fire weapons used by our infantry troops participating in armed battles against the enemy, while mortars are indirect fire weapons mainly used to support the infantry,” he said.

“The purchase of mortars through the Army modernization fund upgrades our weapons systems and capabilities for the Philippine Army to better perform its mission to secure the land,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS