The Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan ranked 9th place among the best beaches in Asia despite its temporary closure last year, according to TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Released in its website, Trip Advisor said the White Beach, Boracay got its rank for its calm, warm waters, and gently sloping sand.

“Very relaxing. Possibly the most beautiful beach in Asia,” it said.

In 2018, the White Beach was listed 2nd best beach in Asia.

Yapak Beach, second largest beach in Boracay named after the prevalent white puka seashells, was also listed at 25th.

Also on the list were Nacpan Beach and Las Cabanas Beach, both in El Nido, Palawan. They ranked 13th and 22nd best island in the region, respectively.

The TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards ranks beaches, destinations, and attractions, among others based on millions of traveller review and opinion.

Boracay White Beach received over six thousand reviews with 62 percent excellent rave reviews and 24 percent very good rating, with most of the comments acknowledging the successful rehabilitation of the island.

The Department of Tourism on Sunday said trust for sustainable tourism continues to gain attraction after two of its flagship destinations - Boracay and El Nido, Palawan - were listed in the latest Travelers’ Choice Awards.

“We take it that this TripAdvisor citation of Boracay and El Nido is indicative of the positive reactions to the reforms and new policies being implemented in an effort to inculcate a culture of sustainable tourism. This bodes well with our campaign of highlighting the people’s genuine testaments and reactions to our destinations,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a press release.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force is excited for the completion of the island’s rehabilitation; the second phase on April and the third on December this year. It will further promote the better Boracay and see #MoreFunForever,” Puyat added.

The government closed Boracay for six months from April to October last year and rehabilitated it after President Rodrigo Duterte likened the island to a "cesspool."

Meanwhile, the DOT, together with partner line agencies, Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the the Department of Interior And Local Government, has identified El Nido as among the destinations up for rehabilitation.

Environment, interior, and tourism secretaries mapped out the rehabilitation plan of El Nido late last year. Ella Dionisio/DMS