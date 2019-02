Personnel of the Naval Task Group Tawi-Tawi under the Naval Forces Western Mindanao rescued seven crew members of a sinking motor launch boat off the waters of Tawi-Tawi last Monday.

Rear Admiral Rene Medina, Naval Forces Western Mindanao commander, said Philippine Navy personnel on BRP Anastacio Cacayorin (PC-387) were conducting patrol operation when they chance and rescued the crews of the Jomong.

“Prior the conduct of rescue operations, while PC-387 was conducting maritime patrol en route to Lamion Wharf, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, one unidentified sinking banca with scattered lumber at the vicinity was spotted,” he said.

“PC-387 immediately maneuvered to the direction of the ill-fated banca and conducted rescue operations to the crew and recovery of its cargoes,” he added.

Medina said the rescued crew members of the Jomong were from the Tausug and Badjao tribse.

He said the motor launch which came from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi was on its way to transport good lumber at Sitangkai when their boat experienced engine failure.

“The cause of incident was due to engine failure and because of the unfavourable sea condition with huge waves hitting the side of the motor launch that caused damage to its hull,” said Medina.

“The cargoes on board was 5,000 board feet of good lumber with an estimated worth of P150,000... the estimated worth of the motor launch is P300,000,” he added.

Medina said after rescuing its crew the Navy vessel towed Jomong to Bongao, Tawi -Tawi pier and was turned over to the Philippine Coast Guard Station central, Tawi- Tawi for proper disposition.

“The successful rescue of the crew of motor launch Jomong is a result of intensified maritime patrol and operations of the Philippine Navy,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS