Malacanang expressed optimism on Wednesday that the telecommunications networks would improve their service so that the public could easily access the 8888 Citizens' Complaint Hotline.

In a statement, Panelo said that the institutionalization of Hotline 8888 was among the first executive orders of the President after he assumed office in 2016.

Like he freedom of information, he said the hotline was intended to ensure public accountability and transparency of government service.

"We trust that telecommunications networks that act as crucial access points for the system shall endeavour their very best to improve the capacity and resiliency of the system because at the end of the day, Hotline 8888 is meant to ensure the general welfare of the Filipino people," he said.

Duterte earlier threatened to shut down PLDT, Inc. if it fails to set up another hotline where people could air their complaints against the government.

He complained that the current set up of PLDT could not accommodate all the calls.

He also noted that the telecommunications giant owed the government P8 billion, without elaborating on the matter.

Panelo said the operations of Hotline 8888 are under the direct supervision of the Office of the President to ensure the fulfillment of President Rodrigo Duterte's commitment of quick access for the people.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office, on the other hand, directly helps promote the enterprise by hosting a television show which addresses the complaints of our citizens through the said hotline, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS