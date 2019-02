Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they can recommend to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to disqualify politicians or candidates using blinkers, sirens and other emergency devices in their campaign during the mid-term elections.

Albayalde said Wednesday they received tons of complaints through text messages that politicians violate provisions of Presidential Decree No. 96 which prohibit use of siren, bell, horn, whistle, or other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sounds.

“This is the very reason why we don’t allow sirens and blinkers since we received a lot of complaints. There’s a lot of text messages complaining that politicians are using blinkers and even our policemen,” he said.

He warned those who keep violating the law that aside from confiscating registration of their vehicles, they will recommend for the person’s disqualification.

“Our Highway Patrol Group has a corresponding ticket. There’s also confiscation of motor vehicle and for the politician, probably we can recommend for his disqualification to the Comelec,” said Albayalde.

The PNP chief did not name any candidates but he said most cases happened along Edsa.

Last Tuesday, he reminded candidates and parties to observe road safety protocol and courtesy when holding campaign motorcades and convoys along national highways and main roads to prevent accidents and unnecessary inconvenience to motorists. Ella Dionisio/DMS