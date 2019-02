President Rodrigo Duterte has raised doubt that late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, along with his other family members, stole from the government during his two-decade rule.

This as Duterte reiterated why he allowed Marcos to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

"The law says, who could be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani? The law says, soldier or president. That’s the law. The other law what they want to say is that Marcos was a dictator that he stole...," Duterte said in a speech in Manila Tuesday night.

"Until now, you have not proven anything except to sequester and sell --- you're not even sure if that really belongs to Marcos," he added.

Duterte's remarks, however, were contrary to a decided case by the Supreme Court in 2003, forfeiting the Marcoses' deposits abroad in favor of the government for being ill-gotten.

"The Swiss deposits which were transferred to and are now deposited in escrow at the Philippine National Bank in the estimated aggregate amount of US$658,175,373.60 as of January 31, 2002, plus interest, are hereby forfeited in favor of petitioner Republic of the Philippines," the Court said in Republic vs. Sandiganbayan.

Duterte is a known ally of the Marcoses as he is endorsing the senatorial bid of Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos, Marcos eldest daughter. Celerina Monte/DMS