President Rodrigo Duterte has yet to appoint four more members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

This as Malacanang released on Wednesday the appointment papers of the 76 of the supposed 80 members of the BTA, led by Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, also chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Of the appointees, 10 came from the Moro National Liberation Front, of whom one was nominated by the MILF, while the rest came from the government.

On February 22, the BTA members took their oath of office before Duterte in Malacanang.

The BTA formally took over the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which replaced the ARMM, on Tuesday.

Murad named his two deputy ministers and at least 10 Cabinet members.

Aside from being chief minister, Murad also holds the Ministry of Public Works in concurrent capacity. Celerina Monte/DMS